Cwm LLC Purchases 3,446 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in News were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in News by 48.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,481,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,494,000 after acquiring an additional 981,339 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of News by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

Shares of News stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.27. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

