Cwm LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,696,000 after acquiring an additional 102,460 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 152,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO opened at $273.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.14 and its 200 day moving average is $266.96. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $311.86.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 70.61%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

