Cwm LLC Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $321.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -135.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.21. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $596.17.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $443.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,190 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

