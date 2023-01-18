Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.76.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

