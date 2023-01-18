Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lear by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,970 shares of company stock worth $5,216,989. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lear Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

NYSE LEA opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $189.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

