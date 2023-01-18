Cwm LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 648,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $288,000.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

BATS:FGRO opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

