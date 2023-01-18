Cwm LLC Sells 2,187 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,201 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $19,166,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

