Cwm LLC Sells 32 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CABO stock opened at $765.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $713.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $966.79. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.78. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,612.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $673.75 per share, with a total value of $3,368,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. TheStreet lowered Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.