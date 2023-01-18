Cyba (LON:CYBA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 22,111,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,272% from the average daily volume of 1,611,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £26.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.88.
About Cyba
Cyba Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on providing cyber and cybersecurity solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to Cyba Plc in January 2019. Cyba Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
