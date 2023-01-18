CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $17.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 12487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

CBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,647,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 750,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 642,796 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,347.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 423,806 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $574.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

