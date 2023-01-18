Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 539,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 397,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $456.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.67 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

