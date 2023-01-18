D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Update

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, an increase of 4,354.3% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

D and Z Media Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

DNZ stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. D and Z Media Acquisition has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of D and Z Media Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNZ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 56.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 151,400 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 2,249.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 313,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 5.0% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 123,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 11.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About D and Z Media Acquisition

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

