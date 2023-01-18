DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading Up 2.2%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 52,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 18,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

DATA Communications Management Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$60.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.84 million. Equities analysts expect that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.