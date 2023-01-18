Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.47

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $4.20. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 6,071 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $36.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Data I/O by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 22.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Data I/O by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Data I/O by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.