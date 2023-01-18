DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DBS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

DBS Group Price Performance

Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.81. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $81.68 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

About DBS Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.9631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

