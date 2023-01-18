Defence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Trading Up 117.6%

Shares of Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Rating) were up 117.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Defence Therapeutics Stock Up 117.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

About Defence Therapeutics

Defence Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of biological/biosimilar therapeutic drugs for cancer and infectious diseases. Its proprietary platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells.

