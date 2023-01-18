Del Sette Capital Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $240.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

