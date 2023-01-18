Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $979.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
