Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.15

Shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.16. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 1,703 shares.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

