DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Stock Price Up 20.8%

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 20.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 324,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 83,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

DIAGNOS Stock Up 14.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.36 million and a PE ratio of -9.86.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

