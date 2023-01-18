Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 8,583.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTOC opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Transformation Opportunities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 38.8% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 480,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 910,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.