Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Up 1,666.7% in December

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 1,666.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%.

