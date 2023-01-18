DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DKSH in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
DKSH Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DKSHF opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. DKSH has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $75.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20.
DKSH Company Profile
DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DKSH (DKSHF)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.