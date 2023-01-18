DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DKSH in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DKSHF opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. DKSH has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $75.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

