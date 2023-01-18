DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 1,838.1% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

