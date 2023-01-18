Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 5,548.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,951 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

DFIN opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,736,001.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

