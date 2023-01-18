Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 1,930.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCMF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dr. Martens from GBX 276 ($3.37) to GBX 250 ($3.05) in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.58) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of DOCMF stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

