Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.85

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.85 and traded as high as $52.75. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 228,044 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EGLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.48%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth about $1,007,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.