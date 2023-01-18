eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

eBay Trading Up 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in eBay by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

