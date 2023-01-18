Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,744,000 after acquiring an additional 210,695 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,794,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,940,000 after acquiring an additional 103,590 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $218.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

