ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.31). 49,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 14,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.32).

ECSC Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74.

ECSC Group Company Profile

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection and Response, and Vendor Products.

