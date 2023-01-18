EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $53.67.
EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.
