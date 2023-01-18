Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,304 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 126,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,183 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

