EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,870 ($22.82) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($182.55).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Peter Southby acquired 8 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($22.94) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($183.53).

On Tuesday, November 15th, Peter Southby bought 27 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($22.94) per share, with a total value of £507.60 ($619.40).

EMIS Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,876 ($22.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,263.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,873.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,871.73. EMIS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,116 ($13.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,918 ($23.40).

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

