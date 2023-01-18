Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

ERF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth $38,716,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 60.5% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,801 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 80.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,749,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,861 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2,503.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,227 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.22. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $720.53 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 88.11% and a net margin of 34.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.48%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

