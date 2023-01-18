Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Up 7,383.3% in December

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 7,383.3% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,347.0 days.

Entra ASA Price Performance

ENTOF opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Entra ASA has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Entra ASA from 115.00 to 100.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

About Entra ASA

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

