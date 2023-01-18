Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) vs. Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Financial Contrast

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and Nuvei’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $1.19 billion 3.08 $13.30 million ($0.89) -74.33 Nuvei $724.53 million 6.31 $102.29 million $0.40 80.93

Nuvei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envestnet. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 3 5 0 2.63 Nuvei 0 3 10 0 2.77

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Envestnet and Nuvei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Envestnet presently has a consensus target price of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.53%. Nuvei has a consensus target price of $60.86, indicating a potential upside of 88.00%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Envestnet.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -3.91% 6.59% 2.83% Nuvei 7.13% 7.71% 4.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nuvei shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvei has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuvei beats Envestnet on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company's Envestnet Data & Analytics segment offers Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, data intelligence, and experiences platform that enables consumers to aggregate financial accounts within client applications, as well as provides clients the functionality to gather, refine, and aggregate various sets of consumer permissioned data for use in financial applications, reports, market research analysis, and application programming interfaces. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

