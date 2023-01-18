Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.5% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 58,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.