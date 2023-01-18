ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) versus NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Financial Review

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech N/A -51.45% -43.16%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 ESS Tech 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeoVolta and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NeoVolta presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.30%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $7.18, suggesting a potential upside of 213.47%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoVolta and ESS Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $4.82 million 18.40 N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million ($1.68) -1.36

NeoVolta has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

