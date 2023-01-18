Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a growth of 1,618.8% from the December 15th total of 30,300 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Evo Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Evo Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Evo Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evo Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Evo Acquisition by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Evo Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 275,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Evo Acquisition by 5.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

