Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.98 and last traded at $43.16. Approximately 4,598,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 6,107,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.28.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

