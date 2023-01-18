F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 607.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,810 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.77.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $234.13.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,810 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

