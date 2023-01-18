Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Stake Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter worth $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Farfetch by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 27.4% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Price Performance

NYSE:FTCH opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.86. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Farfetch from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.