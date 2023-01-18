Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 918.0% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 282,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 254,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

FPI opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $736.34 million, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

