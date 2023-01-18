FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Trading Up 0.1%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 81,708 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 38,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAST Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 159,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 820,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 508,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

