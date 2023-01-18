FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 1,020.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

FAT Brands Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of FATBP stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.