Financial Analysis: PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMDKF) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMDKF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kohl’s and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kohl’s 2.98% 12.46% 3.56% PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kohl’s and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kohl’s 2 7 4 0 2.15 PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Kohl’s currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.16%. Given Kohl’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk.

This table compares Kohl’s and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kohl’s $19.43 billion 0.17 $938.00 million $4.24 7.09 PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Kohl’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kohl’s beats PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl's stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl's Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, bags, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, Café and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates sports, fashion, department, kids, food and beverage, and travel and lifestyle product stores under approximately 150 retail brands. The company is also involved in the operation of café and restaurant business; and property, investment, bookstore, manufacturing, and handicraft trading activities, as well as offers cellular phones, tablets, computers, and accessories. It operates approximately 2,400 retail outlets in 79 cities in Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Central Jakarta, Indonesia. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Satya Mulia Gema Gemilang.

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.