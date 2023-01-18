Financial Review: Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) versus Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific 4.22% 106.74% 10.97% Enerplus 34.14% 88.11% 30.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Par Pacific and Enerplus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $4.71 billion 0.30 -$81.30 million $4.80 4.92 Enerplus $963.90 million 4.04 $234.44 million $2.94 5.98

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enerplus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Enerplus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Par Pacific and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 3 2 0 2.40 Enerplus 0 1 4 0 2.80

Par Pacific presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.61%. Enerplus has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.78%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Summary

Enerplus beats Par Pacific on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment is involved in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

