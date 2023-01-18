First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.67

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.67 and traded as high as $34.97. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 16,583 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $553.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.54.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

