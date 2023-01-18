First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $201.00. The company traded as high as $185.09 and last traded at $184.52, with a volume of 14953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.19.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 33,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,725,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.82, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

