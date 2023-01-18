First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 1,121.2% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FAAR stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.736 dividend. This represents a $6.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

